Business, law enforcement leaders express concern over defunding Minneapolis Police Department
The calls by Minneapolis councilmembers to defund the police department are generating plenty of discussions about public safety. From business owners to those in law enforcement, the unknown is creating some concern. For many, it’s scary to envision what Minneapolis without police would look like.
'Uncharted territory': Minneapolis City Council brainstorms plan to dismantle MPD
The Minneapolis City Council spoke with reporters Monday after vowing to dismantle the police department, giving some more input on their goals.
Judge orders MPD to adopt 6 immediate changes as part of ongoing civil rights investigation
A Hennepin County judge ruled the city of Minneapolis must institute six immediate measures to comply with an order filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights Monday.
'That was optics': Minneapolis community members voice opposition to disbanding MPD
The Minneapolis City Council's vow to defund the police department has its mix of support and backlash, and the majority vote doesn't necessarily mean it will happen.
Minneapolis Mayor sets sights on police union in search of culture shift
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reaffirmed his opposition to abolishing the city’s police department Monday, saying his idea of reform has more to do with changing the department’s relationship with the police union.
Nine member majority of Minneapolis City Council announce support for dismantling MPD
Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced their support for de-funding the Minneapolis Police Department and replacing it with a community-based public safety model at a rally in Powderhorn Park Sunday afternoon.
Defunding the Minneapolis Police Department would likely require public vote to change charter
Sunday, nine Minneapolis City Councilmembers joined a call for the city to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.
Anoka Co. Sheriff has 'no appetite' to help Minneapolis if it abolishes police department
The Anoka County Sheriff says his agency has “no appetite” to help the city of Minneapolis after nine members of the City Council voiced their support for disbanding the department Sunday.
Minneapolis Mayor: 'I do not support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department'
Hours after nine Minneapolis City Councilmembers announced their intention to dismantle and de-fund the Minneapolis Police Department, Mayor Jacob Frey made it clear he hopes to reform the department and does not support abolishing it.
Minneapolis City Council leaders to make 'major announcement' at Powderhorn Park on future of city's police
After an emergency meeting on Friday, where the council took steps to ban police officers from using chokeholds, the Minneapolis City Council is looking to lay out its plan for the future of the department after the death of George Floyd.
Crowd kicks Minneapolis mayor out of rally for not backing defunding the police department
The Minneapolis mayor faced backlash after saying he won't defund the city's police department.
Protesters want to replace Minneapolis Police Department with ‘community-led safety’
Thousands gathered for another weekend of protests in Minneapolis. Their chants calling for justice for George Floyd but also the defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.
Councilmembers vow to 'dismantle' Minneapolis Police Department, emergency meeting set
The Minneapolis City Council has set an emergency meeting for Friday as councilmembers say the city will "dismantle" the Minneapolis Police Department in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.