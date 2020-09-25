Choo Choo Bob's Train Store in St. Paul closes amid pandemic struggles

A St. Paul fixture ended a long run on Friday, as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt in the Twin Cities.

The owners of Choo Choo Bob's Train Store hosted a moving sale on Friday, with hopes that customers could stop by to purchase a keepsake to remember the store that stands at the corner of Marshall and Cleveland avenues in St. Paul as it closes for good.

FOX 9's Dan Sundem captured the sale on Friday as the business winds down operations.