Expand / Collapse search

Chisago County suspected arson: Man killed, woman severely hurt

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

FISH LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An apparent arson fire left a man dead and a woman severely injured in northwestern Chisago County on Sunday, according to authorities. A suspect is in custody.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday that deputies responded to the 400 block of Cambridge Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, after reports of a fire that was intentionally set. 

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman outside the home with "significant burn injuries," the release states. The man was taken by air ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died the same day. The woman was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition. 

A suspect was taken into custody, authorities said, noting no one else is being sought in connection to the suspected arson. 

Criminal charges are expected to be filed in the coming days. 

No other details have been released. 

Related

Chisago County triple homicide victims helped veterans, beloved by community
article

Chisago County triple homicide victims helped veterans, beloved by community

Chisago County investigators are still trying to figure out why a relative shot and killed a recently retired couple and their son in their Fish Lake home last week.