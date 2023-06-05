Chisago County suspected arson: Man killed, woman severely hurt

An apparent arson fire left a man dead and a woman severely injured in northwestern Chisago County on Sunday, according to authorities. A suspect is in custody.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday that deputies responded to the 400 block of Cambridge Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, after reports of a fire that was intentionally set.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman outside the home with "significant burn injuries," the release states. The man was taken by air ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died the same day. The woman was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody, authorities said, noting no one else is being sought in connection to the suspected arson.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.

No other details have been released.