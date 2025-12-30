Chisago City SWAT standoff ends with no injuries, man taken into custody

The Brief Authorities say a 39-year-old male barricaded himself inside a business and threatened to set it on fire inthe area of Liberty Lane in Chisago City on Tuesday. Nearby businesses and residents were evacuated out of an abundance of caution toward the surrounding public. Authorities say a 39-year-old man has since been taken into custody without injury.



Authorities in Chisago City say a standoff has ended after a 39-year-old man was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff that forced evacuations to nearby businesses and homes.

Chisago City standoff

What we know:

The Lakes Area Police Department, which serves Lindstrom and Chisago City, says the Chisago County Communications Center received a report at about 11 a.m. Tuesday of a person having a mental health crisis at a business on Liberty Lane. The area is primarily manufacturing and industrial.

Authorities say a 39-year-old male entered his workplace, barricaded himself inside the business and threatened to set it on fire.

Several agencies, including the Chisago County SWAT Team, were activated to approach the building and communicate with the man.

Around 8:15 p.m. authorities provided an update that the scene had been cleared, and the man had been taken into custody.

Businesses, homes evacuated

Why you should care:

Authorities say due to chemicals being stored on site and out of an abundance of caution, nearby businesses and residents were evacuated.