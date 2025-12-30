Chisago City SWAT standoff ends with no injuries, man taken into custody
CHISAGO CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Chisago City say a standoff has ended after a 39-year-old man was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff that forced evacuations to nearby businesses and homes.
Chisago City standoff
What we know:
The Lakes Area Police Department, which serves Lindstrom and Chisago City, says the Chisago County Communications Center received a report at about 11 a.m. Tuesday of a person having a mental health crisis at a business on Liberty Lane. The area is primarily manufacturing and industrial.
Authorities say a 39-year-old male entered his workplace, barricaded himself inside the business and threatened to set it on fire.
Several agencies, including the Chisago County SWAT Team, were activated to approach the building and communicate with the man.
Around 8:15 p.m. authorities provided an update that the scene had been cleared, and the man had been taken into custody.
Businesses, homes evacuated
Why you should care:
Authorities say due to chemicals being stored on site and out of an abundance of caution, nearby businesses and residents were evacuated.