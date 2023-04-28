Expand / Collapse search

Chipotle giving away free food to health care workers – here's how to enter

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Health Care
Fox TV Stations
Health care workers can enter to win through May 12, 2023. Chipotle said it will start reaching out to winners directly by May 19. (Credit: Provided/Chipotle)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Chipotle is celebrating National Nurses Week in May by awarding free food to thousands of health care workers. 

The restaurant chain on Thursday announced that it will give away 2,000 "Burrito Care Packages" to health care workers. The care packages feature 50 entrée codes for their team, "equivalent to over $1 million in free food." 

Health care professionals, including doctors, nurses, dentists, chiropractors, therapists, registered dietitians, pharmacists and more, can now enter the contest here.

Submissions will close on the final day of Nurses Week, which is Friday, May 12, and Chipotle said it will start reaching out to winners directly by May 19.

"Given the demands placed on the healthcare community every day, we know finding time to bond, celebrate, or even eat as a team can be challenging," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. 

"The Burrito Care Packages offer a convenient opportunity for healthcare units to come together and share a delicious meal on us," Brandt added.

Chipotle unveils recipe and ingredients for its guacamole

With some avocados, lime juice and other ingredients, you can make Chipotle guac at home.

Through the end of Nurses Week, which officially runs between May 6 and May 12, Chipotle said customers can round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the app or website to benefit the American Nurses Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Nurses Association that supports research, education, and scholarships.

RELATED: Sweetgreen changes name of chicken burrito bowl, two days after Chipotle sues

This story was reported from Cincinnati.