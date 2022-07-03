Child riding bicycle killed by suspected drunk driver in Scott County

A child riding a bicycle Friday night died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in a pickup truck.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. for an unresponsive bicyclist struck by a vehicle near Zachary Avenue and 260th Street in Cedar Lake Township.

Upon arrival, first responders located a child who was dead. The 72-year-old driver approached deputies and told them he was driving eastbound on 260th street when he left the road and later realized he had hit the child with his truck.

There was noticeable heavy damage to the front of his 2003 GMC pickup truck, according to the press release.

Deputies noticed the odor of alcohol coming from the man and conducted a field sobriety test. The man was arrested and taken to Scott County Jail on suspicion of Criminal Vehicular Homicide. He has not been officially charged.

The victim’s name and age will be released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

"Our hearts are broken for a family who lost their child yesterday," said Sheriff Luke Hennen in the press release. "This is a tragic reminder that it is never okay to drink and drive."

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating this incident.