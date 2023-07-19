Child investigated for church fire in rural Minnesota

article

A 12-year-old boy is being investigated by authorities for a fire at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Elmdale, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 5:41 p.m. for a fire at the church on Highway 238 in Elmdale. When deputies arrived, there was smoke coming from the back corner of the church.

The Upsala and Bowlus fire departments responded to the blaze and kept the fire from spreading throughout the church.

The sheriff's office said a 12-year-old boy from Bowlus is being investigated for the fire. Authorities did not say how the fire started.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with the active investigation.