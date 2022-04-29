Child hepatitis death: Wisconsin DHS issues health advisory

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is investigating at least four cases of adenovirus-associated hepatitis among children in the state. This includes two children who had severe outcomes, one liver transplant, and one fatality.

As a result, DHS issued on Friday, April 29 a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory to notify clinicians and public health authorities of the recent increase in cases of acute hepatitis and adenovirus infection in children.

A news release from DHS says from November 2021 to February 2022, clinicians at the Alabama children’s hospital identified nine pediatric patients with significant liver injury, including three with acute liver failure, who also tested positive for adenovirus. All children were previously healthy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

All five of the nine specimens in Alabama that were sequenced had adenovirus type 41 infection identified. Two patients required liver transplant; no patients died.