Chick-fil-A Valentine’s Day trays return this year

If the way to your partner’s heart is through their stomach, then Chick-fil-A has just the right way to express your love this Valentine's Day.

The popular fast-food chain is once again offering heart-shaped containers for some of its most popular options ahead of February 14.

Customers can choose to go the sweet or savory route. The different Valentine’s Day trays come with 30 nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis, six chocolate chip cookies or 12 brownie halves.

"Nothing says, "I love you" like Chick-fil-A Nuggets," the restaurant said.

Photo: Chick-fil-A

The special trays are available now while supplies last at participating restaurants. Some locations also offer delivery.

Chick-fil-A recommends checking their app or contracting your local restaurant for availability and pricing.

This story was reported from Detroit.