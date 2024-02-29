Expand / Collapse search

Chick-Fil-A recalls Polynesian sauce packets due to allergy concerns

By FOX TV Digital Staff
ATLANTA - Chick-Fil-A customers who took home packets of Polynesian sauce should throw them out, the fast-food chain says.

The notice applies to all customers who may have taken home the dipping cups between the dates of February 14-27.

"The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens," a warning on Chick-Fil-A’s website explains.

GettyImages-1406985650-copy.jpg

Images via Chick-Fil-A (inset) and Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The notice did not say what other sauce may be in the packets, or how the issue was discovered.

For those allergic to wheat and soy, exposure can cause a variety of symptoms ranging from hives and cramps to nausea and diarrhea and even anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.

The company encouraged anyone with questions to call 1 (866)-232-2040.