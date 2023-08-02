Acid spill at University of Minnesota sparks HAZMAT response

One person was examined after a chemical spill Wednesday at a building on the University of Minnesota campus, fire officials report.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded around 5 p.m. for the spill inside a classroom at a building off Church Street SE. FOX 9 is told four liters of acid were spilled in the classroom and contained by fire crews with sodium bicarbonate. The spill was relatively minor and did not trigger any large-scale evacuations on campus.

One person was evaluated at the scene for chemical inhalation exposure. Firefighters say there was no exposure beyond the classroom.