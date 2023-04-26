Chaska police chase ends in scary wreck

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Everyone involved is expected to survive after a scary wreck in Shakopee that followed a police chase out of Chaska Tuesday night.

Chaska police say they tried to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen along Highway 41 at 78th Street in Chaska. They say the vehicle initially pulled over but then drove away. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, officers say the driver rammed multiple squads.

The pursuit went south on Highway 41 into Scott County, ultimately ending in a crash at County Road 78 at Marshall Road in Shakopee, just south of St. Francis Regional Medical Center.

The crash left both vehicles with significant damage. However, Chaska police say the crash left all individuals involved with only minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.