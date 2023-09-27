Chase leads to suspects fleeing stolen Maserati, four arrests in Edina

A chase involving a stolen Maserati following a reported burglary led police on a pursuit down Highway 62 before catching the fleeing suspects.

On Sept. 24, at around 10 a.m. Eden Prairie Police responded to the report of a burglary in progress on the 8000 block of Lancaster Court in Eden Prairie. According to police, an officer spotted a black Maserati with no license plates leaving the area and pursued the vehicle from Highway 212, to eastbound Highway 62.

Edina Police disabled the vehicle with stop sticks near Highway 100 and the vehicle continued, eventually exiting on Xerxes Avenue, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Using traffic cameras and the assistance of the Richfield Police Department, four suspects were taken into custody around an hour later near Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue in Edina.

The Eden Prairie Police Department confirmed the Maserati was stolen earlier in the morning in Anoka County, and involved in another police pursuit.

The case remains an active investigation.