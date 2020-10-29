Charges: Timberwolves' Malik Beasley pointed assault rifle at family outside his home

article

23-year-old Timberwolves player Malik Beasley was charged Thursday in connection with an incident in September where he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a family who was on a Parade of Homes tour.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court, Beasley is charged with felony threats of violence and 5th-degree drug possession. Beasley’s wife also faces a 5th-degree drug possession charge.

The first-year Timberwolves player committed the alleged offense just before 3 p.m. Sept. 26. Police say they were called to a home on the 18500 block of County Road 6 in Plymouth on a report of a man pointing an assault rifle at a family.

Upon arrival, officers say Beasley was walking down the driveway yelling at them.

The victims who called police said they were on the Parade of Homes tour with their child when they pulled up to a roped-off residence. They assumed it was closed and decided to look for another home to view, according to the complaint.

While on the shoulder of the road outside the home, the victims heard a tapping on the window and saw Beasley, who they later picked out of a photo lineup, pointing a firearm at them, telling them to get off his property. They drove off.

Advertisement

Officers executed a search warrant on the residence and began a search for marijuana due to an “overwhelming odor” coming from inside. Police found three firearms, including one matching the description of the assault rifle. Police say they also discovered more than 835 grams of marijuana in the home.

Surveillance video obtained from inside the home showed Beasley grabbing the rifle and leaving the house with it just before 3 p.m.

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, 23, said the marijuana was all hers and that it was medicinal, although she did not have medical marijuana documentation.

Statement regarding Malik Beasley charges:

Attorneys Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga issued a joint statement:

"We are cooperating with the law enforcement investigation and will carefully review the discovery and charges in the coming days."