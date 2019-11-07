Charges: Teens were playing around with gun when St. Paul football player was shot and killed

article

New charges detail the bizarre circumstances that led up to an accidental shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Thursday, police identified Da’Qwan Tremayne Jones-Morris, a star football player at Henry Sibley High School, as the victim of the shooting.

Police say Jones-Morris was found shot in a basement at a home off Annapolis Street Wednesday afternoon after a 911 call. Officers say Jones-Morris had been with two other boys, ages 15 and 16, playing Madden when the gun went off.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy had brought a gun to the basement and the boys were playing with it, removing and loading the magazine and pulling the trigger on the empty gun.

However, at one point, the teens say the 16-year-old boy loaded the gun and handed it the 15-year-old who didn't realize it was loaded and pulled the trigger.

The gun fired and struck Jones-Morris twice. The teens attempted to apply pressure to the wounds while first responders were en route. Sadly, when medics arrived, Jones-Morris was pronounced dead in the basement after bleeding out.

During questioning, police said the 16-year-old claimed he had found the gun in bushes and brought it to the basement. He later admitted that he had come across a man passed out in an SUV outside Sibley High School on October 31. Inside that man's car, the 16-year-old said he saw a gun on the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police say the teen said he stole the gun and later brought it with him to school on November 6 before it made its way to the basement.

Both teens are now facing a charge of manslaughter in the case.

