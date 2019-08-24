Charges: Suspect shot parents in Long Prairie, flew to Cancun

The 22-year-old suspect charged with killing his parents in Long Prairie, Minnesota has flown to Mexico, officials said.

According to the criminal complaint, Dylan John Bennett is charged with two counts of murder after his mother and father were found shot dead in their home around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21. They have been identified as 66-year-old Carol Bennett and 63-year-old Barry Bennett, a former NFL player. Dylan Bennett lived at the home with his parents.

A caller reported to 911 that they hadn't heard from Barry Bennett since Tuesday. When police arrived at the home, they found the two dead, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities discovered that Carol Bennett's car was missing. A car used by Dylan Bennett was found, and on the seat was an empty box for a 9mm handgun, a box for 9mm ammunition and loose 9mm rounds.

According to the complaint, in December 2018, Barry Bennett reported to the Todd County Sheriff's Office that his son Dylan, while in a mental health treatment facility, had "expressed homicidal thoughts about killing his parents."

Police learned that Carol Bennett's debit and credit cards were used in locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. A large amount of cash was also withdrawn from an account belonging to Barry and Carol Bennett on Aug. 19 in Long Prairie.

A plane ticket for Dylan Bennett was purchased and used for a flight from Columbus, Ohio to Atlanta and from Atlanta to Cancun on Aug. 21. Authorities learned Dylan Bennett met someone in Columbus before the flight and had given them a 9mm handgun to hold for him.

Carol Bennett's car was found in a motel parking lot in Columbus.

Based on cell phone usage, authorities believe Bennett was in Mexico on Thursday.

Officials ruled both Barry and Carol Bennett died of blood loss from the gunshot wounds. The matter of death was ruled a homicide. Based on an examination, it is believed the two were shot in the morning of afternoon of Aug. 19.

"Barry just had a strong personality, but he was a big teddy bear. Intense competitor. Just an amazing guy."

Dave Gibson and Barry Bennett had been best friends since high school in North St. Paul where they were co-captains of the football team. They were even in each other’s weddings, so it’s understandable Gibson is heartbroken the man he loved like a brother is gone.

Gibson says, "I felt numb. It was like a kick in the gun. I can't believe my best friend could be so tragically taken. His life snuffed out so quickly."

Gibson says he got together with Barry at a couple of alumni events for the NFL and their old high school football team this summer. But he says his friend will be remembered for the contributions he made both on and off the field.

"Great football player," says Gibson. “Great athlete but a great person and a great citizen."