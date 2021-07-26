Charges pending for woman who drove onto Capitol grounds

Charges are pending for a St. Paul woman after she drove on the State Capitol grounds while waving a Trump flag, damaging the lawn and disrupting a news conference Monday.

The woman, identified as 52-year-old Tammi Jeka of St. Paul, was taken into custody and transported to Regions Hospital for evaluation.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, at about 11 a.m., Jeka drove her vehicle on the sidewalk during the news conference that was being held on the steps of the Capitol. Troopers talked to Jeka and told her leave the area and drive to the roadway so she could be cited.

Instead, the woman drove on the lawn before driving to the street. She was then boxed in at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and John Ireland Blvd. Troopers were able to take the keys of the vehicle and determined that the she may have been experiencing a mental health incident. The St. Paul Police mental health unit responded to the scene.

Jeka eventually exited the vehicle on her own, was taken into custody and transported to Regions Hospital. No force was used during the incident. The State Patrol will forward the case to Saint Paul city attorney for consideration of charges, including reckless driving.

