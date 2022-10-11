Charges: Mother abducted daughter to prevent vaccinations

A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated.

A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights in the abduction. Police say both the mother and child are still missing.

According to the charges, on Friday, October 7, the girl's father was attempting to take the girl to get the vaccinations at a HealthPartners Clinic when Konz pulled up and drove away with the child.

Police say Konz was ordered to have no-contact with her 9-year-old daughter due to a previous arrest in August, in which investigators say Konz left the state with the girl and refused to return her to her father. In that case, Konz was arrested on August 25 in Otsego, more than a month after she was due to return the child.

After that arrest, the charges state a family court "indefinitely suspended" her parenting time with the child.

According to the charges, after the recent abduction on Friday, officers were able to make contact with Konz, who told police she was "trying to save her daughter's life."

The search for Konz and her daughter is ongoing as of Tuesday.