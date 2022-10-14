Charges: Montana man fled police in stolen semi, crashes into ditch on I-94

A man from Montana is facing several felony charges after allegedly stealing a semi-trailer Thursday afternoon, leading police on an extensive chase on I-94 in Fridley.

Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is charged with fleeing a police officer, stealing a vehicle and two counts of driving under the influence, according to court documents.

On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a stolen semi-trailer taken from a parking lot that was pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a blue Moffit forklift, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement located the vehicle on I-94 driving westbound near mile marker 169. The officers attempted to stop the semi by putting down spike strips, but Birdinground avoided them several times, the complaint states.

Around mile marker 144, officers noted the semi’s front left tire was flat and "pieces began to fly all over," the criminal complaint reads. Near mile marker 137, the front left tire blew apart, and he lost control of the semi, crashing into a ditch near the New Munich exit.

Birdinground was then arrested. The criminal complaint states law enforcement smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Birdinground and located an empty liquor bottle on the passenger side floor of the semi. Birdinground allegedly admitted to police he had been drinking.

Officers conducted a preliminary breath test, indicating he had a blood alcohol content of .101. Law enforcement also obtained surveillance video, which allegedly shows Birdinground coming from a liquor store just 10 minutes before the semi was stolen, according to the complaint.

Birdinground made his first court appearance Friday morning. He is scheduled to make his next appearance on Nov 3.