Charges: Man tried to kidnap 2 kids in St. Paul yard

A Maplewood man was charged in connection to an attempted kidnapping Friday in St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Sun Oo is charged with four counts of kidnapping.

On the afternoon of July 9, police responded to a call about an attempted kidnapping on Agate Street in St. Paul. The caller said a man tried to kidnap her daughter.

The caller said she was inside her home when she heard someone screaming. She said her 6-year-old daughter ran inside followed by her 11-year-old niece. Her niece was being held at the doorway by an unknown man who was trying to pull her back inside. The caller yelled at the man who then ran away.

The two girls then told police that they were playing the yard with their neighbor, a 9-year-old boy, when they saw a man approach them. The man, identified as Sun Oo, reportedly asked the children for a cigarette and then patted his groin. The children asked the man if he spoke Spanish or Chinese, and the man said no.

Sun Oo then reportedly grabbed the boy by the shirt and arm, but the boy was able to get away. The children ran to their homes, and the man chased the girls to their home where he was met by the woman who called 911.

The caller told police that about two hours after the call and after police searched the area, she heard the man in nearby brush and tried to confront him. He escaped from her grasp, but she found his wallet and ID on the ground.

Officers then found the man outside the home listed on his ID.

Sun Oo also faces a pending charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation for an assault on his 17-year-old sister in July 2020.