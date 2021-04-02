Charges: Man killed in shooting 'could have been saved' if 911 was called sooner

article

A 32-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis last fall, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court Friday.

Eric Michael Fullerton is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Lucas Grahn.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Minneapolis police responded to a report of a man, later identified as Grahn, found dead at the bottom of the basement stairs in a home in the 2700 block of 18th Avenue South. The medical examiner determined Grahn was shot in the abdomen and that "there was a real possibility" he "could have been saved" if 911 and EMS had been called in time.

The charges state investigators spoke with witnesses, who originally claimed they found Grahn dead that morning. A witness later admitted they saw Fullerton shoot Grahn around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19.

According to the complaint, Fullerton told police he was not at the home when the shooting happened, but phone tracking data, video surveillance and other witness statements contradicted his story. One witness told police Fullerton had admitted to them he shot Grahn.

Advertisement

Fullerton is in custody. He is also facing drug charges in an unrelated case.