Charges: Argument inside downtown Minneapolis bar led to deadly shooting

An argument between two men inside a bar in downtown Minneapolis last month led to a deadly shooting outside the establishment, according to murder charges filed this week.

Daniel Campbell, 37, is charged with two counts of second-degree intentional murder in the death of Phabreece Gibson, 23, on June 25.

According to the charges, officers were dispatched to a shooting outside the Gold Room Bar on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue on June 25. Witnesses directed officers to the victim, later identified as Gibson, who was lying on the ground on the street outside the club with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Gibson was taken to the hospital, where he died on July 7, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report.

A witness told police he and Gibson were inside the bar when Gibson and Campbell got into an argument. Gibson left the bar, and Campbell followed him outside and shot him. The witness tried to drive Gibson to the hospital in his vehicle, but Campbell starting shooting at him and his vehicle.

Surveillance video captured the entire incident, the charges say. The footage showed Gibson leave the bar and cross the street. Campbell and two other men followed him. Campbell walked up to Gibson, pulled out a handgun and shot him at close range.

As Gibson ran across the street to get away from Campbell, he was hit by a car. Video showed him falling to the ground and crawling between two parked cars. Campbell walked away and stood nearby.

The witness picked the victim up in his vehicle and tried to drive him to the hospital, but Campbell took out his gun and fired several shots at the pair. He then walked calmly down the sidewalk away from the scene, the charges say.