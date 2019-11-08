Charges: 75-year-old man severely beaten at Minneapolis bus stop after asking passengers to lower voices

article

Prosecutors say a 23-year-old Minneapolis man brutally attacked a 75-year-old man at a bus stop in Minneapolis after the victim asked the suspect's friends to lower their voices on the bus.

Leroy Davis-Miles is charged with first-degree assault for the attack that has left the 75-year-old victim on the verge of death.

According to charges, the victim got on a Metro Transit bus Wednesday afternoon around the same time Davis-Miles and a group of his friends got on board.

During the ride, surveillance video shows the victim asking the group to not be so loud. The group of young men responded with threats to attack the man after he got off.

According to police, Davis-Miles followed through with the threat. When the man exited the bus at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center, the group got off.

Witnesses told police that Davis-Miles followed the victim for a short distance, before throwing a punch, and knocking the 75-year-old man to the floor, where he hit his head on the pavement.

After striking the man, prosecutors say surveillance video shows Davis-Miles and his friends shook hands in a "congratulatory manner" and rummaged through the man's pockets.

Police were able to use facial-recognition software to identify Davis-Miles.

A search of Davis-Miles' home uncovered a jacket, pants, and shoes that matched what he was wearing in the video.

Davis-Miles is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail. The victim remains hospitalized with a serious brain injury that prosecutors say he may not survive.

