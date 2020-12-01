Charges: 21-year-old shot 3, including officer, in Albert Lea standoff

article

A 21-year-old man has been identified and charged in connection with an active shooter incident Sunday in Albert Lea, Minnesota that wounded three people, including a police officer.

Devin Weiland was charged in Freeborn County District Court Tuesday with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the charges, Weiland called 911 to report hearing fireworks or gunshots near his apartment building on the 800 block of Fourth Avenue South in Albert Lea.

Police say Weiland shot at the first responding squad car around 2:18 a.m. hitting the officer in the chest. That officer was hospitalized and released. He was wearing a protective vest.

Law enforcement determined shots were coming from Weiland’s apartment in the Shady Oaks apartment building. Weiland continued to fire shots over the next eight hours.

Another person was shot in the arm after going to check on his vehicle at the apartment complex. He was hospitalized.

A third person was struck by a bullet through his car door as he drove by at 5:15 a.m. He had emergency surgery after being shot in the leg. Weiland later admitted he thought the car was a squad car when he fired at it.

Throughout the eight hours, officers tried to evacuate the building and removed most of the residents safely. Three SWAT teams engaged in a standoff with Weiland. They deployed tear gas in his apartment and Weiland fired rounds through his apartment door back at officers.

He eventually surrendered to officers after suffering an injury to his forehead. He was bleeding heavily and was hospitalized.

In an interview with special agents, Weiland admitted to making the 911 call and firing at law enforcement throughout the standoff. He said he thought police were going to take away his guns.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Weiland fired about 90 rounds. They seized three rifles and a shotgun from the apartment.