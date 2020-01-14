Chance for light snow for Wednesday morning

article

Another chance for light snow could happen Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities metro area.

Colder air pushing in from the northwest will run into a mild push of air from the southwest overnight, bringing a snow potential of about one to two inches from 6 a.m. to noon. The snow could impact the morning commute, so be sure to plan to give yourself extra time in the morning.

Looking ahead later in the week, temperatures will take a dive Thursday for a brief arctic blast.

This week's fourth round of snow is expected to fall on Friday and it may bring the most snow this week.