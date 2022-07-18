Challenge pending to North Dakota abortion ban

North Dakota's only abortion clinic has gone to court seeking to block a trigger law banning abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of a national right to abortion.

The state lawsuit from the Red River Women's Clinic is asking a judge to declare the state ban unconstitutional -- or at least to extend the July 28 date when it would take effect.

Legal experts and even clinic supporters acknowledge the suit may just delay the inevitable. Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker has said she will move operations a short distance away to Moorhead, Minnesota, if the litigation is unsuccessful.

The clinic's patients come mostly from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.