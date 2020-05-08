Chairwoman for St. Paul school board critically ill from COVID-19

article

The school board chairwoman for St. Paul Public Schools is hospitalized in critical condition due to COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from her sister.

Friday, officials with St. Paul Public Schools confirmed Board of Education Chair Marny Xiong has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard called her a "fighter" and shared his support in a statement.

"The SPPS community offers our support and positive thoughts for Marny Xiong and her family," said Gothard. "We know her as a friend and fighter; a fighter for student equity, student opportunity and student achievement. Her spirit of not giving up has never been more important. We are grateful for the medical care she is receiving and we look forward to her return to health in the near future."

According to Marny's sister, Amee, Marny and her father are both critically ill from COVID-19 and are "relying heavily" on ventilators.

Marny Xiong has been a part of the SPPS Board of Education since 2018.