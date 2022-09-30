Central Minnesota school workers plan strike

School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday.

Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice of a strike to Pequot Lakes Public Schools. If unable to reach a deal on a new contract, workers could strike on October 11. Representatives said they have left the strike "open-ended until a fair contract is reached."

The union says the school would likely have to pause in-person schooling if a strike were to occur. The union includes 85 workers within the school. The union says there are bargaining sessions scheduled for the week ahead.

However, in a statement to local newspaper the Pine and Lakes Echo Journal, the Pequot Lakes school board said if a strike were to occur, in-person classes would continue.