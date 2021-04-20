Celebrations underway in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Minneapolis celebrated the guilty verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin Tuesday afternoon.

The celebration was largest at 38th and Chicago, also known as George Floyd Square. The crowd continued to grow as the afternoon went on. There, relief overwhelmed one woman who watched the reading of the verdict on a phone.

Other people gathered at George Floyd Square were seen throwing money into the air.

Downtown Minneapolis, car horns honked and people cheered after the verdict was read inside the Hennepin County Courthouse.

Demonstrators said more work has to be done, including in the recent Brooklyn Center shooting of Daunte Wright and in the trials of the other three officers involved in George Floyd's deadly arrest.

The sign at the gas station near the scene of George Floyd's death now reads "justice served."

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 throughout the night for continuing coverage of the celebrations.