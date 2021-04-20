No curfews in Twin Cities following Derek Chauvin verdict, law enforcement says

article

There will be no curfews in the Twin Cities Tuesday night following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, the state’s public safety commissioner announced.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner John Harrington said he does not "believe a curfew makes any sense," after his conversations with police chiefs.

The exception is the city of Brooklyn Center, which will have an 11 p.m. curfew Tuesday night after more than a week of protests following the death of Daunte Wright last Sunday.

Harrington said police have been told "this is a night for patience. This is a night for restraint," to allow people to gather.

Gov. Tim Walz said the massive security buildup in the Twin Cities under Operation Safety Net will be demobilized as quickly as possible, but it will remain in place Tuesday night.

People celebrating the verdict gathered downtown near Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday. A larger group of people gathered at 38th and Chicago, also known as George Floyd Square.