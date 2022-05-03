Expand / Collapse search
CDC restates transportation mask recommendation

By Mike Stobbe
Published 
U.S.
Associated Press
Avelo Airlines Inaugural Flight As Investors See A Post-Pandemic Rebound In Low-Cost Travel article

Passengers wearing protective masks onboard a Boeing Co. 737-800 operated by Avelo Airlines ahead of the airline's inaugural flight at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) in Burbank, California, U.S., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Photographer: Bing Guan

Expand

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks while on public transportation, including in airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, citing the current spread of coronavirus and projections of future COVID-19 trends.

For months, the Transportation Security Administration had been enforcing a requirement that passengers and workers wear masks.

The government had repeatedly extended the mandate, and the latest one had been set to expire May 3. But a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule on April 18. The same day, the TSA said it would no longer enforce the mandate.

The CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision, which the department did. On Tuesday, CDC officials declined to comment on the status of the appeal. DOJ officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.