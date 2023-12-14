Catholic Charities Giving Tree raises awareness to trauma informed care with therapy animals

The annual Catholic Charities Giving Tree event in the Macy’s Court at the Mall of America this Saturday and Sunday will give shoppers a new way to see, meet and pet its newest form of caregiving to homeless clients.

"We’ll have various therapy animals there," said Mike Rios-Keating, the director for culture and belonging at Catholic Charities, the nonprofit organization that operates Dorothy Day Place and Higher Ground in St. Paul.

Therapy animals are increasingly used as a tool in helping clients experiencing homelessness to de-stress and have a bit of relief in their day.

"And having it at the mall is a way that we can continue to talk about the work that Catholic Charities does," said Rios-Keating.

That work is increasingly taking new approaches to help their clients by first recognizing the stress and emotional trauma they’ve experienced. It’s an approach social workers have come to call trauma informed care.

"I’ve been anywhere from out in the streets to being under bridges," said Courtney, one of Catholic Charities clients who has worked her way into a small apartment at Higher Ground.

"Sometimes it’s unbearable, and you don’t know how you’re going to get through it," she said of the trauma of searching for a place to sleep on the streets. "Sometimes you think you’re not going to get through it."

Recognizing this stress and trauma and helping their clients deal with it has become just as important as providing for their physical needs for proper clothing and toiletries. Instead of seeing behavior in clients that is deviant or aggressive, counselors are reframing their response to seeing someone who is exhibiting signs of distress.

"I think before this concept of trauma informed care, sometimes it’s like the social service agency knows best when, in fact, people know their own lives and their own stories best," explained Rios-Keating about the evolving change in treatment perspective. "I really believe that when we make that shift in our approach to the work, we see more success, and we see people wanting to be a part of their own success."

That’s in part why Catholic Charities has partnered with North Star Therapy Animals to bring their pets to Dorothy Day Place on a regular schedule to interact with the clients.

"They help you with the stress," said Courtney of her getting to spend time with the therapy dogs. "If you have abandonment issues, they help you with that."

The animals have, in part, helped Courtney on her own journey out of homelessness. Her case manager has helped her gain the confidence and motivation to set goals and work her way off the streets. Her home at Higher Ground gives her the stability to keep working toward independent living.

"They have helped me find the resources that I need, like the outreaches that actually help you with clothes," said Courtney.

Addressing those physical and clothing needs is what Giving Tree is all about. On Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., shoppers at the Mall of America can participate in the Giving Tree event at the Macy’s Court on the first floor. Catholic Charities staff members will have their Giving Tree set up with paper ornaments containing a list of needs that people can shop for at the mall.

"Find something on that list and come back, drop it off in our big bin, and we’ll be there all Saturday and Sunday," said Rios-Keating.

Among the top five most needed items for men and women are underwear, sweatpants and hoodies, winter jackets, waterproof gloves and mittens, and winter boots.

The event is also a chance to learn about all the programs Catholic Charities offer to help those experiencing homelessness. The pets from North Star Therapy Animals will be there as well, even a llama.

"At least give back to those who need it, even if you don’t have it," said Courtney in a plea for people to donate to the Giving Tree. "If you give somebody your last, then you know it’s OK because you know you give."