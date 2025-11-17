Cass County sheriff’s deputy shot in Walker released from hospital

article

The Brief A Cass County sheriff's deputy injured in a shooting Sunday night has been released from the hospital. The officer was shot in the upper right thigh after encountering a suspect during a foot chase. The suspect was fatally shot.



Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy injured in a shooting Sunday night in Walker has been released from the hospital.

Walker officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4:37 p.m. to a report of hearing shooting near residences in the area of Old Agency Drive and Onigum Road NW in Turtle Lake Township, which is in rural Walker.

When deputies arrived, they attempted to make contact with a male subject who was walking in the 8000 block of Onigum Road NW. The male fled from authorities, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Deputy hospitalized

Why you should care:

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was shot, and had to be transported by helicopter to a Fargo, North Dakota hospital for treatment. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the deputy sustained a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say body-worn cameras were active and utilized in the incident. Deputies involved in the incident have been placed on leave during the investigation.

What's next:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to be the lead on the investigation. Walker is located about three hours north of the Twin Cities, near Bemidji.