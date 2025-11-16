Cass County sheriff’s deputy shot in Walker incident, suspect dead

The Brief Authorities say a Cass County sheriff's deputy was shot Sunday night in a use of force incident in rural Walker. The deputy had to be airlifted to a Fargo hospital. The male subject died at the scene. It's the second use of force incident in the area in four months.



Authorities say a Cass County sheriff’s deputy had to be airlifted to a hospital Sunday night after an officer-involved shooting in Walker, and the suspect is dead.

Walker use of force incident

What we know:

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4:37 p.m. to a report of hearing shooting near residences in the area of Old Agency Drive and Onigum Road NW in Turtle Lake Township, which is in rural Walker.

When deputies arrived, they attempted to make contact with a male subject who was walking in the 8000 block of Onigum Road NW. The male fled from authorities, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Deputy hospitalized

Why you should care:

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was shot, and had to be transported by helicopter to a Fargo, North Dakota hospital for treatment. The male subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say body-worn cameras were active and utilized in the incident. Deputies involved in the incident have been placed on leave during the investigation.

It’s the second use of force incident in the area in about four months. Back in August, authorities shot a suspect with a knife who was threatening to kill employees at a Dollar General store. The suspect charged at an officer, who shot the suspect in the left arm.