Carvana proposes creating 'car vending machine' in Brooklyn Center

An online car dealer is looking to create a "car vending machine" in Brooklyn Center, city council documents show.

Carvana is planning to purchase property at 1601 James Circle for the vending machine.

The vending machine would allow users to make purchases online, set an appointment, get a coin to get a vehicle, and take home a new vehicle.

Carvana has 31 car vending machines across the United States, with most operating along the eastern seaboard and the southeast U.S. The closest locations to Minnesota are in Chicago and Kansas City.

The project is currently under review by the Brooklyn Center City Council. The proposal was discussed during a work-study session earlier this month.