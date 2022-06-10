Carjacking teen to stand trial as an adult for alleged crime spree

One of three teens arrested in a carjacking spree throughout Edina and St. Louis Park last December will stand trial as an adult for his part in the alleged crimes.

In December three teens were arrested in connection to carjacking attempts in Lunds & Byerlys parking lots throughout in the cities.

On June 9, a Hennepin County Juvenile Court Judge certified Vance Chatman to stand trial as an adult for his involvement in the spree, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday.

Chatman, 17, of Minneapolis, faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.

He also has two additional cases he now faces as an adult for carjacking-related offenses that happened in Crystal, on Nov. 30, 2021, and Minneapolis, on Feb. 16, 2022:

His first appearance is scheduled for June 13.