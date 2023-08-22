Caribou Coffee launches pumpkin-filled fall menu on Thursday

article

Nothing says fall more than the return of pumpkin flavor, and Caribou Coffee has fully embraced it.

The Minnesota-based coffee chain is offering 15 different pumpkin-flavored drinks starting Thursday, Aug. 24, including a mix of returning favorites and new pumpkin beverages.

The latest new drink will be the Pumpkin Espresso Shaker. Each Espresso Shaker mixes espresso with real pumpkin purée, caramel, vanilla flavor or white chocolate.

"Pumpkin is one of the most highly anticipated seasonal flavors in the industry and we’re ecstatic to welcome guests to fall with our extensive pumpkin menu," said Matt Reiter, senior vice president of product and procurement. "With a wide variety of menu items and endless customizations, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall season whether they want their pumpkin shaken, iced, blended, hot or with nitro cold press."

Caribou Coffee’s fall menu includes: