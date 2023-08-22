Caribou Coffee launches pumpkin-filled fall menu on Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nothing says fall more than the return of pumpkin flavor, and Caribou Coffee has fully embraced it.
The Minnesota-based coffee chain is offering 15 different pumpkin-flavored drinks starting Thursday, Aug. 24, including a mix of returning favorites and new pumpkin beverages.
The latest new drink will be the Pumpkin Espresso Shaker. Each Espresso Shaker mixes espresso with real pumpkin purée, caramel, vanilla flavor or white chocolate.
"Pumpkin is one of the most highly anticipated seasonal flavors in the industry and we’re ecstatic to welcome guests to fall with our extensive pumpkin menu," said Matt Reiter, senior vice president of product and procurement. "With a wide variety of menu items and endless customizations, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall season whether they want their pumpkin shaken, iced, blended, hot or with nitro cold press."
Caribou Coffee’s fall menu includes:
- Pumpkin Espresso Shaker – Real pumpkin purée and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk.
- Pumpkin Latte – Real pumpkin purée with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg.
- Iced Pumpkin Latte – Real pumpkin purée with espresso and milk; topped with ground nutmeg.
- Nitro Pumpkin Latte – Nitro cold press with milk and real pumpkin purée; topped with espresso whipped cream.
- Pumpkin White Mocha – White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips.
- Iced Pumpkin White Mocha – White chocolate, espresso, milk and real pumpkin purée; served over ice.
- Pumpkin White Mocha Cooler – Coffee blended with ice, white chocolate and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle.
- Nitro Pumpkin White Mocha – Nitro cold press with milk, white chocolate and real pumpkin purée; topped with espresso whipped cream.
- Pumpkin Chai – Chai tea latte made with real pumpkin purée; topped with ground nutmeg.
- Iced Pumpkin Chai – Iced chai tea latte made with real pumpkin purée.
- Blended Pumpkin Chai – Chia tea blended with ice, milk and real pumpkin purée.
- Pumpkin Hot Crafted Press – Cold-brewed coffee steamed with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée.
- Pumpkin Iced Crafted Press – Cold-brewed coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée.
- Pumpkin Blended Crafted Press – Cold-brewed coffee blended with ice, a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée.
- Pumpkin Cooler – Coffee blended with ice and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.
- Pumpkin Cake Pop – Pumpkin flavored cake pop dipped pumpkin in white chocolate glaze.
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin – Pumpkin spice muffin filled with cream cheese icing.