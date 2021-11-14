Car with puppy inside stolen in St. Paul

article

Police are asking for help locating Sky, a five-month-old puppy that was in a car when it was stolen Friday night in St. Paul.

According to police, the American Bully puppy was inside a black 2012 Toyota Camry when it was stolen on the 2080 block of Ford Parkway. Sky weighs 40 pounds and is white with brown spots.

The car's license plate is EJP-985.

If you've seen either the car or the puppy, please call 651-291-1111.