Car rolls into Red River after driver gets distracted by pet, forgets to put it in park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a driver in Moorhead, Minnesota was so distracted by a pet Thursday night that they forgot to put their car in park and it rolled into the Red River.
The Moorhead Police Department said the incident occurred around 5:48 p.m. near the Red River Dam.
First responders saw the car floating in the river for several minutes before it submerged. They searched the river, but could not locate the car.