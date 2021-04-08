Car crashes with light rail train near Government Center in downtown Minneapolis

A car crashed into a light rail train just outside Minneapolis’s Government Plaza Thursday afternoon, causing interruptions in Metro Transit service there.

The crash occurred between the train tracks and the temporary barricades put up around Hennepin County Government Center for the Derek Chauvin trial near Fifth Street.

Crews pried the driver’s side door of the car to gain access to the driver.

The Blue and Green lines temporarily stopped serving Government Plaza Station due to the incident. North and westbound trains are changing direction at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Downtown Minneapolis was abnormally busy Thursday due to the Twins’ home opener and the Chauvin trial. A large police presence was noticeable downtown Thursday as a result.