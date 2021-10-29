Capri Theater to host Halloween party for young trick-or-treaters in north Minneapolis

Just a few weeks after its grand reopening, the Capri Theater in north Minneapolis will host a Halloween party this Saturday.

On West Broadway in north Minneapolis, the Iconic Capri Theatre is back. With a new addition and renovations, the venue’s reopening is a welcome return in the community.

"It’s important that kids still remember how to dream and artists have a place where they can do what they do," KB Brown said.

KB Brown owns Wolfpack Promotionals, a printing business located just across the street.

"This is the last of the theatres we have, so we have to keep it," he said.

The venue will open its door to trick-or-treaters on Saturday. The free event from 3-6 p.m. at Capri Plaza is being organized by Brown.

"I wanted to make sure that the kids knew that they didn’t have to go outside the community to trick or treat or have fun to feel safe," Brown said.

There will be food, games, candy, a costume contest, and even roller skating on the plaza. Simply put, Brown says it's all about the kids having fun.

"It’s one of those times when kids need something positive. And unfortunately whenever you look at north Minneapolis the only thing that we always hear about is gunshots, violence, murders," Brown said. "We don’t hear about the good things, so I want the kids to know that there’s good things for them. And this is their community, and they should feel safe in their community and have fun here."

A number of sponsors are supporting this event including U.S. Bank, the Capri Theater and the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition.

Brown says that his plan is to make this an annual event.