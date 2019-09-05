Call for blood donations for Hurricane Dorian relief

Blood you donate in Minnesota, could make a difference as the East Coast braces for Hurricane Dorian.

Memorial Blood Centers, based in St. Paul, is calling for more blood donors ahead of the storm. According to a press release, MBC has already shipped units of blood to areas that might be in the storm's path.

Officials say as people along the coast have been evacuating, less blood donations have been coming in locally. Groups have had to cancel mobile drives and regular donors are missing their scheduled appointments.

Due to Labor Day weekend, blood supplies were at "dangerously low" levels, according to MBC. An emergency situation could deplete resources even further to a "critical low," during which blood centers nationwide work together to meet the demand.

For information on how to donate and for donation eligibility requirements, click here.