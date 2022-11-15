Cabin found shot 11 times, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office investigating

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a call on Monday, Nov. 14, regarding a cabin that was shot several times.

Located in rural Wadena County on Cottingham Drive, a responding deputy reported that the residence had been shot approximately 11 times, with two rounds going through the walls and into the cabin itself.

There were also 13 additional dents on the siding that appeared to come from a BB or pellet gun.

Police determined the incident happened sometime between Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. No one was at the cabin during the time it's believed that have occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriffs Office at 218-631-7600.