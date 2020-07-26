Businesses at Brooklyn Park, Minn. strip mall close again after shots fired

After another incident where shots were fired, businesses in a Brooklyn Park, Minnesota plaza have closed early.

Police say at least five shots were fired Sunday evening in the area of the strip mall at Zane Avenue and 63rd Avenue N, near the Crystal Airport.

Friday, police put out a warning about the area after two shootings over the course of two hours the day before.

Officers said on Thursday they responded to a shots fired call in the area around 6 p.m. While officers were on scene at the strip mall, police say another man was shot in the area around 7:42 p.m.

Concerned by the violence, police worked with business owners to close for the night. Sunday, police say business owners decided to close on their own after the shooting.

Over the weekend, with help from the sheriff's office, police said things have been mostly quiet in the area.