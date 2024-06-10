Burnsville shooting leaves child dead, suspect in critical condition

A child has died, and an adult suspect is in critical condition after a shooting in a Burnsville apartment.

According to the Burnsville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the block of 13800 Echo Park Lane in Burnsville around 11: 48 p.m. June 5.

At the scene, authorities found one child and one adult in critical condition, authorities said. Both were transported to the hospital.

Burnsville police say the child died over the weekend due to his injuries.

The adult suspect is being treated for a "self-inflicted gunshot wound", and remains in critical condition at the Hennepin County Medical Center, authorities said.

Burnvsville city officials confirmed the suspect in critical condition and the adult found at the scene in critical condition is the same person.

The Burnsville Police Department continues to investigate the incident.