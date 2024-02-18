The City of Burnsville issued a warning Sunday night about scammers looking to exploit the deaths of three first responders in a shooting.

In an online post, the city warns that "some people are taking advantage of our tragedy in Burnsville. Be aware of scams."

As of Sunday night, an official donation site has not yet been set up to help the families of Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, who were killed in Sunday morning's shooting.

The city says those who wish to help should be wary about donating to any fundraiser.

The city says official ways to help the families of the first responders will be posted on its website in the coming days.