Burnsville police arrest man in connection to apartment fire

A man was arrested for his alleged connection to a Burnsville apartment fire believed to have been an act of arson that displaced residents in about 50 units.

Firefighters were dispatched to a 5-story apartment complex located on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, fire crews located a structure fire and began evacuating the building, according to a press release from the city of Burnsville.

Officials say the apartment building did not have a fire sprinkler system, but the fire alarms did go off and alerted those who were inside. Residents in about 50 units were displaced because of the fire.

According to the release, one person was transported to a medical facility with "minor ailments," and two others, including a firefighter, were assessed on-scene but did not require further medical treatment.

Officials say the preliminary investigation indicates the fire was started intentionally. A man was arrested for his alleged connection to the fire and is currently in custody.

The fire is still under investigation.