Burglary suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase, crashing in New Brighton, Minn.

A burglary suspect is in custody after a chase in Ramsey County, Minnesota Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in North Oaks. The homeowner was home and called 911. The suspect fled the residence before deputies arrived, but the homeowner was able to provide a vehicle description.

Then, just after noon, the sheriff’s office received a call about another burglary in progress in White Bear Township. During the second burglary, the suspect confronted and pushed down the homeowner before fleeing the residence. The homeowner was able to obtain a vehicle description and license plate.

Deputies later located the suspect vehicle traveling on Highway 96. When deputies tried to stop him in the 1700 block of Highway 96, the suspect fled.

The suspect led deputies on a pursuit through Shoreview, Arden Hills, and New Brighton, eventually ending at the intersection of County Road E and Silver Lake Road in New Brighton when the suspect hit another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the suspect sustained minor injuries.

The suspect, a 58-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Currently, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

A deputy was also treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. The case is still under investigation.