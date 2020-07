article

Brooklyn Park Police is asking the public's help to find a missing man who has dementia.

According to police, Scott Hansen left his home in the 8000 block of Idaho Circle. Hansen, who is in his 60s, was last seen wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Authorities sent out the alert a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.