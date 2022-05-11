Brooklyn Park Police locate man armed with a gun, crisis negotiations underway
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say they have located the man armed with a gun inside a home in Brooklyn Park after searching for him Wednesday afternoon,
The man is currently barricaded inside a home in the area around the 7200 block of Idaho Avenue. Crisis negotiators are on scene, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department's alert at 2:29 p.m.
The police says there is no longer a need to shelter in place if you live in the neighborhood.
Park Brook Elementary has been placed in lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to the police's initial safety alert around 2:19 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
